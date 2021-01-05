Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $32.76. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 136,809 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.