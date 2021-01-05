Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.24

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $32.76. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 136,809 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,339,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,567,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

