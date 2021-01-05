Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Up 21.9%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) rose 21.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 4,860,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,580,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

