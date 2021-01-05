Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 22nd

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $677.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

