HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0031

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $520,639.92 and approximately $7.04 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

