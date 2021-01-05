HOMIHELP Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $58,337.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00007512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.