Holly Energy Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,114 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

