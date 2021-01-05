HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,174.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $3,174.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.