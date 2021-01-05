Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 4.9%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 4,581,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,812% from the average daily volume of 239,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.