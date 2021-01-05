HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

