HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
NYSE:HEXO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.46.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
