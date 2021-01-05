HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.42 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $13.42 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00037439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003151 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

