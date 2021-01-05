Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

HT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $290.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

