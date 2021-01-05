Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00019477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

