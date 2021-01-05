Heritage Global Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HGBL opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

