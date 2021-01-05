Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 23,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,301. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.