HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.46

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 27438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDELY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

