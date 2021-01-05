HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.12 ($74.25).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.98.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.