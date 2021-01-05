HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,351.33

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $69,351.33 and $8.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

