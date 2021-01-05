Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

