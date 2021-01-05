Head-To-Head Comparison: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Globus Maritime -347.23% -120.30% -34.91%

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Globus Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -4.29 Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.02 -$36.35 million N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindrod Shipping and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Globus Maritime on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

