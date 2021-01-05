Head to Head Analysis: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) versus HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.45 $1.10 million N/A N/A HDFC Bank $19.07 billion 6.71 $3.45 billion $1.98 35.35

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54% HDFC Bank 19.69% 15.48% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HDFC Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and overdraft, automated teller machines, direct deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, business professional, automated clearing house, courier, sweep accounts, wire transfers, positive pay, payroll, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, three wheeler, business, educational, gold, rural, and term loans; loans against properties, assets, and securities; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, term and professional loans, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, loan syndication, and merchant and cash management services; and insurance and investment products. Further, it provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, documents collection, Internet and wholesale banking, mobile banking, real time gross settlement, channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. As of March 31, 2020, it had 5,416 branches and 13,640 automated teller machines in 2,803 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

