Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $92.82 or 0.00273849 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $39.17 million and $1.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010091 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 437,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,981 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

