Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 17.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s share price shot up 17.1% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.45. 411,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 193,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $493.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

