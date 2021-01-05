Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HARP opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.