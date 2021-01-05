Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

