Hanmi Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.