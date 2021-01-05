HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00124474 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00250526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00520270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00274233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018195 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

