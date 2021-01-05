Gulden (NLG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,104.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 42% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $24,104.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00477567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 148% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,874,005 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.