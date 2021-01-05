Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.56 and last traded at $90.06. 283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61.

About Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

