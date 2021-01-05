GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 5.9%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 1,043,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 517,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $197.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.