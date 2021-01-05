GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSX. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -128.29 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

