Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.28. Approximately 901,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,425,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

