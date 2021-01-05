Greenrose Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 22,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,984,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,375 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Greenrose Acquisition by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Greenrose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

