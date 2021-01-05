Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 22.4%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares were down 22.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 4,781,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,102,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,345,838 shares in the company, valued at $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

