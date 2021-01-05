Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 9.8%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares were up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 516,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 225,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $116,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at $362,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,779 shares of company stock worth $846,559. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

