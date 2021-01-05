Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.44. 112,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 74,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

