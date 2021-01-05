Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 54,904 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,904 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.65.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

