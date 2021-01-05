Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,097 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

