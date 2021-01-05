Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,502 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after buying an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.