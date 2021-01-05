Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $431.61 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.20. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.