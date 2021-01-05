Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Medallia worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 53.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,909 shares of company stock worth $16,182,821 over the last quarter.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

