Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.94 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

