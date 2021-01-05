Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSBC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $48.63 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $673.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

