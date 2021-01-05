Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Up 10%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 3,553,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,382,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

