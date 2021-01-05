Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.88

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 26900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (GR.V) (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, precious and base metal, and diamond deposits.

