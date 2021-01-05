Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $8.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

GPMT stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

