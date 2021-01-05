Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue Acquires 20,000 Shares

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,526 shares in the company, valued at C$508,402.18.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00.

Shares of BUS opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million and a P/E ratio of -21.97. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

