Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue Acquires 20,000 Shares

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,526 shares in the company, valued at C$508,402.18.
John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00.
Shares of BUS opened at C$1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.16 million and a P/E ratio of -21.97. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.
Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) Company Profile
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
