Gossip Coin Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $31,052.72 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000974 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036675 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

