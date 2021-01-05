Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 8137593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gores Metropoulos by 147,062.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 352,951 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

