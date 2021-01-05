Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.20

Shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 8137593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.
About Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI)
Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
