GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $50.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

GDRX opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

